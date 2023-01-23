Breaking: Wizards, Lakers Finalizing Significant Trade

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 26: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers grabs the rebound during the game against the Denver Nuggets on October 26, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images) Bart Young/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to add some depth to their frontcourt.

According to multiple reports, the Lakers and the Wizards are finalizing a trade featuring former first round pick Rui Hachimura.

"The Washington Wizards are in serious talks to trade forward Rui Hachimura to the Los Angeles Lakers for guard Kendrick Nunn and multiple second-round pick," Shams Charania reported on Monday afternoon.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the trade should be finalized this afternoon.

"The Hachimura trade to the Lakers -- including three second-round picks and guard Kendrick Nunn -- is expected to be completed this afternoon, sources tell ESPN. The Lakers will land Hachimura, the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft," he added.

Hachimura, a former lottery pick, will now look to help the Lakers make a push toward the playoffs.

The NBA's 2023 trade deadline is set for next month.