LaMelo Ball Reveals He Worked Out For 4 NBA Teams

The 2020 NBA Draft will finally take place on Wednesday. LaMelo Ball seems like a lock to be picked early in the first round.

Unlike in recent years, there is no clear consensus No. 1 pick for this year’s draft. It might win up being Ball, but it could also be Memphis center James Wiseman or Georgia guard Anthony Edwards.

This afternoon, Ball confirmed that he only worked out for four teams: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons. Minnesota, Golden State and Charlotte own the top three picks in the draft, while Detroit picks seventh.

The New York Knicks, who Ball says he interviewed with, hold the No. 8 pick.

LaMelo Ball confirmed on a media call that the only NBA teams he worked out for are: @hornets, Timberwolves, Warriors and Pistons. He also interviewed with the Knicks. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) November 17, 2020

Ball spent last season with the Illawarra Hawks of the Australian NBL, making 12 starts before an injury ended his season prematurely.

Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game with Illawarra. Despite missing most of the season, he was still named NBL Rookie of the Year.

