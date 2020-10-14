In late August, there were rumors that potential No. 1 pick LaMelo Ball was leaving the Big Baller Brand for a new endorsement deal.

Well, just two months later, that deal is official. On Wednesday morning, Puma announced it signed the potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft to an endorsement deal.

Ball made it clear he thinks Puma is the future of the NBA. In an interview with Complex, he said Puma is the “new wave.”

“Puma’s been making waves since their comeback to basketball, not just on the court but for the culture,” Ball said in the interview. “They’re doing big things and are the new wave of hoops.”

“Puma was a good fit because they tie basketball, music, and fashion so well together and will allow me to really bring my creative vision to life,” said Ball. “I don’t want to give too much away, but big things are coming. It’s been fun working with the Puma Hoops design team and I’ll just leave it at that.”

Ball is expected to be in the discussion as the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft. After a productive professional career overseas, the young guard has a chance to be the highest-drafted member of the Ball family.

The Los Angeles Lakers, of course, made Lonzo Ball the No. 2 in the 2017 NBA draft.

Will LaMelo go No. 1?