The divorce between former NBA star Scottie Pippen and his wife, Larsa, hasn’t been the most cordial endeavor.

While the parties agreed to separate, the latest report suggests it has been anything but amicable. Earlier this week, on an episode of The Real Housewives of Miami on Peacock, Larsa, 47, opened up on the divorce, which was finalized in December.

In a conversation with costar Alexia Echevarria, Larsa said Scottie is punishing her. Why? Well, because she was allegedly trying to get Scottie to sell their Miami home.

“I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa said, adding that she “was kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami home. She said that as a result, Scottie allegedly told her she would “have to send” their 14-year-old daughter, Sophia Pippen, “back to L.A.”

“I was traumatized,” Larsa said. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.”

She said the former NBA star is using his “last piece of control” over her.

“This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids,” she added, alleging that “he’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

