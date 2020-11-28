LaVar Ball Makes Guarantee For LaMelo’s Rookie Season

LaVar Ball has finally worked his way back into the spotlight.

The larger-than-life personality has always been one to make wild guarantees.

He guaranteed all three of his sons would play in the NBA together. He guaranteed he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1. He guaranteed that the Lakers would never win another championship after they traded his eldest son Lonzo to New Orleans.

These ridiculous assertions aside, LaVar made a much more realistic prediction for his son LaMelo on Saturday.

The unorthodox NBA father guaranteed his youngest son would win NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020-21.

LaVar Ball says LaMelo will win NBA Rookie of the Year, ‘Guaranteed!’ | ZAGSBLOGhttps://t.co/Ziurn4suWT — Jacob Polacheck (@JacobPolacheck) November 28, 2020

“Teaming up with Michael Jordan and you can’t get Rookie of the Year? Are you crazy?” the LaVar told TMZ Sports.

Lamelo was drafted No. 3 overall by the Charlotte Hornets — whose chairman is none other than the great MJ. The Ball family coming to Charlotte is an interesting mix considering Jordan and Lavar’s contentious past.

All pettiness aside though, LaMelo was clearly the best remaining option when the Hornets were on the clock to take their pick. The 6-foot-7 point guard slowly morphed into an NBA lottery lock during his countless overseas campaigns. In his most recent season playing in Australia, LaMelo averaged 17 points and 6.8 assists per game.

If the star can block out the noise that’s followed him for much of his young adult life, there’s no reason why he can’t be a great player in the league. LaMelo has the talent, it’s just a matter if he can fully reach his potential.

LaMelo’s older brother Lonzo faced a similar challenge when he was drafter second overall by the Lakers in 2017. LaVar made essentially the same guarantee back then as well, declaring Lonzo a lock for NBA Rookie of the Year. The point guard didn’t receive a single vote for the award.

LaMelo certainly faces intense pressure to succeed, but not nearly as much as his brother did when he joined the Lakers. Being drafted to a smaller market team in Charlotte will likely play to LaMelo’s advantage.

With the young point guard immediately assuming the role as one of the Hornets’ top options, LaMelo certainly has the potential to put up rookie-of-the-year numbers this coming year.