LeBron Fans Are Loving His Wife’s Father’s Day Photo

The NBA is supposed to resume its season next month, but in the meantime, LeBron James was able to spend Father’s Day with his family.

LeBron and his wife Savannah have three children: LeBron Jr. or Bronny, Bryce and Zhuri. Throughout his NBA career, James has always been incredibly active in his kids’ lives.

For Bryce and Bronny, a lot of times that means attending their basketball games, where King James can often be seen courtside. For Zhuri, that means letting her style his hair, which Savannah captured in a photo she shared today on Instagram.

In the picture, LeBron can be seen sitting on the ground while Zhuri brushes and blow dries his hair and beard. The look on his face says it all.

my new favorite picture of lebron pic.twitter.com/Ob2V342V4b — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) June 21, 2020

The full Father’s Day post from Savannah can be found below. There are a number of awesome photos included.

“Happy Father’s Day my babe!! You are immensely loved and appreciated!!” she wrote in her caption.

Without a doubt, that was an incredible father-daughter moment that Savannah shared. It’s also the longest we’ve seen LeBron’s hair be in a while, and we’d guess he’ll probably get it tightened up before games resume in July.

It would be pretty cool if he kept the beard though.