LeBron Getting Called Out For Apparently Lying

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James paid tribute to Takeoff, the Migos rapper who was killed in a shooting last week, following the Lakers game on Sunday evening.

However, many NBA fans are convinced that the superstar is lying about what he said.

"I was listening to those guys my first year with the Heat in 2010. You can ask any one of my teammates back then, they had no idea who the Migos was… I was like 'I'm telling you these guys are next.'"

NBA fans don't seem to believe him, though.

"LeBron is one of the biggest liars in American history," one fan wrote.

"LeBron James lying about innocuous stuff is the funniest thing to me because there's absolutely no reason for it. He doesn't need to curry favor with people anymore, he doesn't need to boost his profile. This man tells tall tales for the love of the game, he's like Hulk Hogan," another fan wrote.

"LeBron lying about knowing who Migos were before any of his teammates in 2010. He just does this unprovoked," one fan added.

"LeBron is arguably the greatest NBA player ever but his basketball abilities pale in comparison to his generational lying," one fan wrote.

Regardless, rest in peace to Takeoff.