LeBron Has 2-Word Response To Teddy Bridgewater's Statement

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: NBA player LeBron James attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater called out his fellow peers to start acting like role models.

"Tired of seeing football players portray this tough guy image or pretend he's gangsta," Bridgewater said. "You went to school, attended those classes, and some even got their college degree. Now you might have 1.5% of professional football players that's on that but the remaining 98.5% are only 'football tough.'

"So, don't wait till you inherit this legal money from the league to decide you want to be tough or portray a 'street image' cause it's kids that's looking up to everything we do. Plus it's someone sitting in a cell or posted in the hood who might've been just as hood as you that would advise you otherwise."

On Wednesday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James responded to Bridgewater's statement. He clearly agrees with the former Louisville product.

"T. Bridgewater! All FACTS," James tweeted.

Just like Bridgewater, James is trying to be a proper role model for the next generation of athletes.

It'll be interesting to see if Bridgewater's peers take his advice and do all they can to help out their local communities.

One thing is for certain: Bridgewater is doing his part to help out the youth in his hometown.