LeBron Has 3-Word Reaction To Lakers' Coaching Hire

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

LeBron James has taken to social media to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' head coaching hire.

According to multiple reports - which appear to have been confirmed by the Lakers star - the Western Conference franchise is hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham.

LeBron has a three-word reaction to the team's head coaching hire decision.

"So damn EXCITED," he tweeted.

LeBron then had a welcome message for the team's new head coach.

"Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!!"

The Lakers parted ways with veteran NBA coach Frank Vogel following the disappointing 2021-22 season.

Los Angeles still faces major questions this offseason, most notably about Russell Westbrook and his future.

But the franchise has at least checked off the head coaching hire box. And LeBron appears to be on board with the decision.