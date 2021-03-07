The Spun

LeBron James and Adam Silver embrace during NBA game.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers receives his championship ring from NBA commissioner Adam Silver before the game against the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The NBA will hold a controversial All Star event on Sunday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the festivities, that usually take place over a full weekend will be condensed into a one-day extravaganza. When the league first announced its decision to move forward with the All-Star Game, some players were vocally upset with what they thought was an irresponsible decision. The overwhelming voice of the NBA, LeBron James, made headlines when he called the choice a “slap in the face.”

During a Saturday press conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver responded to questions about James’ criticism.

“I respect his point of view, but it can be issues that can be worked out in the family,” Silver said, via Mark Medina of USA Today.

Silver has often been thought of as the most player-oriented commissioner in NBA history. He heard the player’s concerns and did his best to come to a compromise. No fans will be allowed to attend the event and Silver says it should be considered a “television-only” affair.

 

“The message within the NBA community is that we’re going to be operating in a mini bubble,” Silver told ESPN in an interview. “There will be no NBA functions [for fans] to participate in. We appreciate their support and hope they’ll watch our All-Star Game on television … this is a television-only event in Atlanta.”

Averaging 25.8 points, 7.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in his 18th season, LeBron was selected as a team captain for the 2021 All Star game alongside Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who will miss the game itself as he recovers from injury.

This will be LeBron James’ 17th career All Star appearance.

To eliminate any extra outside exposure, all four major All Star events will take place tomorrow night starting at 6:30 p.m. E.T. The night will begin with the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest, immediately followed by the All Star game at 8:00 p.m. E.T. The Dunk Contest will be held during halftime.


