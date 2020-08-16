LeBron James Appears To Send Cryptic Message To Blazers Star

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers are two days away from Game 1 of their NBA playoff round. But LeBron James seems to be dunking on one Portland player a little bit early.

In an Instagram Story published last night, LeBron posted a shark emoji with the late Nipsey Hussle’s “Status Symbol 2” playing in the background. Underneath the shark, LeBron wrote, ““Can you swim!?!? Yeah, IGHT.”

Most people on social media were able to pick up on the dig at Portland star CJ McCollum. Following Portland’s play-in win over the Memphis Grizzlies, McCollum started comparing himself to a shark.

“I always said that I was a shark…” McCollum said. “No matter what the circumstances are. I always told people don’t worry about me, I’m going to figure out how to eat and that’s what I’ve always done… Because if you don’t kill, you will be killed out here. You will be destroyed, figuratively obviously and you will be going home.”

“I’ve always said that I was a shark,” CJ McCollum said. “You’ve got to be a killer. I’ve always told people, don’t worry about me, I’m going to figure out how to eat.” Great piece by @AaronJFentress here: https://t.co/bESwEnlftF — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) August 16, 2020

The Lakers and the Trail Blazers couldn’t have had more differing routes to the playoffs.

Led by LeBron and Anthony Davis, the Lakers have been the No. 1 team in the West for almost the entire year.

Meanwhile, Portland was eight game under .500 when the season was suspended. They squeaked into the playoffs thanks to a 6-2 record in the seeding games.

We’ll see if Portland’s momentum can carry them to a massive upset over LeBron James and the Lakers this week.