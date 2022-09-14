LeBron James Calls Out NBA Over Punishment Decision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LeBron James criticized the NBA's handling of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver, who received a one-year suspension and $10 million fine after an investigation determined he made racist and misogynistic remarks.

On Wednesday night, after commissioner Adam Silver held a press conference defending the league's punishment, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar blasted the NBA for not doing enough.

"Read through the Sarver stories a few times now," James wrote in the first of two Twitter posts. "I gotta be honest…Our league definitely got this wrong. I don’t need to explain why. Y’all read the stories and decide for yourself."

The investigation determined that Sarver said the N-word at least five times and found "instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees," including sexual remarks. He reportedly told a pregnant woman she couldn't continue her current role after giving birth.

James said the league should have no tolerance for such behavior regardless of the offender's status.

"I said it before and I’m gonna say it again, there is no place in this league for that kind of behavior," James added. "I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this isn’t right. There is no place for misogyny, sexism, and racism in any work place. Don’t matter if you own the team or play for the team. We hold our league up as an example of our values and this aint it."

During his press conference, Silver argued that the actions taken against Sarver were "severe." The commissioner said owners have "particular rights" that make it "different" than the typical job.

He also claimed that Sarver has "evolved" during his 18 years owning the Suns.

James is arguably the league's most influential player, so his forceful criticism could make a significant impact. Other players might now feel more comfortable expressing their disappointment after the four-time NBA champion set the table.