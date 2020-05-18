LeBron James Got A Contract Offer From An NFL Owner In 2011

The topic of what kind of a football player LeBron James would have been if he pursued a career on the gridiron is a popular one. After all, James is a freak of nature athletically, and he was a standout receiver in high school.

No one is going to question LeBron’s decision to stick with basketball; it has worked out pretty well for him. But the football itch is apparently one the four-time MVP has at least been tempted to scratch in the past.

In a new episode of “WRTS: After Party” with Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera, LeBron details how he nearly tried his hand at football during the 2011 NBA lockout.

“I had no idea how long the lockout was gonna be. Myself and my trainer Mike Mancias, we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to October or November,” James explained. “We started to clock our time in the 40. We started to add a little bit more in our bench presses. We started to add a little bit more sled in our workouts.”

As interesting as that information is, it pales in comparison to the tidbit dropped by Carter at the end of this clip. According to the longtime LeBron confidant, King James had a contract offer to play football for the Dallas Cowboys, courtesy of Jerry Jones.

On 'WRTS: After Party', LeBron talks about just how close he was to playing football during the 2011 lockout — training began in October/November. And the contract from Jerry Jones.

This isn’t the first time Carter has hinted at this happening. He mentioned it back in 2018.

However, this is probably the most we’ve heard LeBron actually talk about playing football, and how he physically prepared for the possibility. He also admits to having dreams about his high school football career, which he didn’t finish.

The full interview with LeBron is below.

This week, Doc Rivers said he thinks LeBron could have been the “one of the greatest” football players ever.

Maybe that’s a slight exaggeration, but it is fun to imagine what his career would have been like on the gridiron.