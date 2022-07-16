LeBron James Makes Notable Change To His Drew League Jersey

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 25: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers brings the ball up the floor while playing the Dallas Mavericks at Staples Center on December 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

LeBron James is competing in the Drew League - a pro-am league - for the first time since 2011 this weekend.

The NBA superstar is dominating the competition. He scored 26 points in the first half of Saturday's game.

That's not the only notable thing LeBron has done today.

The Los Angeles Lakers small forward covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League jersey. He, of course, has a sneaker deal with Nike.

"Bron covered up the Adidas logo on his Drew League jersey," Overtime wrote.

LeBron has over 20 signature sneakers with Nike.

It's no surprise he opted to cover up the Adidas logo on his Drew League jersey.