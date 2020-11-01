LeBron James Reacts To Barack Obama’s Viral Basketball Video

LeBron James has made his thoughts on the 2020 presidential election very well known. The Los Angeles Lakers star has been very outspoken heading into Tuesday.

While the four-time NBA champion has been letting his voice be heard off the court, former United States president Barack Obama has been shining on it.

A video of Obama draining a corner 3-pointer at a gymnasium is going viral on social media on Saturday evening.

Obama made the shot and posted the video to his Twitter account. It appears to be a final message to get everyone to go out and vote if you haven’t already.

“Shoot your shot,” he tweeted.

LeBron James is a fan of both the message and the 3-pointer. The Los Angeles Lakers star responded to Obama’s video on Twitter on Saturday evening.

“Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!” the Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted.

No matter where you stand, you have to admit that Obama’s left-handed stroke is pretty smooth, especially for someone 59 years of age.