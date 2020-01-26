LeBron James Passes Kobe For 3rd On NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorers List

The torch has been passed from one legend to another. LeBron James has jumped Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time leading scorers list.

James moved to 33,644 (and counting) career points on Saturday evening in a contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bryant drops to fourth all-time with 33,643 career points.

James’ feat came on an aggressive layup in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game.

LeBron James gets to the bucket to move up to 3rd on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/almofNRKrg — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2020

Even the hostile 76ers crowd recognized LeBron James’ greatness after the Los Angeles Lakers forward passed Bryant. The fans attending Saturday night’s contest gave the King a standing ovation for his unbelievable accomplishment.

This is special. What a moment for one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

.@KingJames received a standing ovation from the crowd after passing Kobe Bryant 👏 pic.twitter.com/6zCB9DWlK9 — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020

James will stay put at third on the all-time scoring list for a while. Karl Malone, the NBA’s second all-time scorer, had 36,928 points in his career.

Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has the most points in NBA history at 38,378.

Another Lakers all-time great, Magic Johnson, offered his reaction to James’ incredible career accomplish. Johnson congratulated the King on Twitter.

Congratulations to @KingJames! One Laker great passing another Laker great for number 3 on the all-time scoring list!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

The Lakers’ brotherhood is unmatched when it comes to all-time greats.

James will certainly celebrate his incredible accomplishment. But the Lakers will get back to work quickly as they look to prepare for the Clippers on Tuesday night.

[NBA]

Update: Bryant himself took to Twitter to congratulate LeBron on this incredible accomplishment.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they fell to the 76ers 108-91 thanks to an incredible performance by Ben Simmons.