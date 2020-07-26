The Spun

LeBron James Praises 1 NBA Player For His Current Leadership

LeBron James sits on the bench during a preseason game.SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on before the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

The NBA is getting ready to re-start its 2019-20 regular season from the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Twenty two teams are inside of the bubble in Central Florida. Regular season games will begin later this week and the playoffs are soon to come.

The NBA is attempting to finish its season in the middle of a pandemic and the league has gone to extreme measures to make it happen. Many of the league’s players, meanwhile, are trying to balance playing basketball with pushing the social justice movement forward.

Black Lives Matter has been painted at midcourt on the floors in Orlando. Players have been given the option to put phrases like “Black Lives Matter” and “Vote” on the back of their jerseys.

LeBron James praised one of his former teammate’s for their leadership on this matter. The Los Angeles Lakers star singled out Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem.

Shoutout to my brother @ThisIsUD for leadership on this issue for all of us,” James tweeted earlier this week.

Haslem has been extremely vocal and active on a number of fronts. He’s been a big part of LeBron’s More Than a Vote campaign.

LeBron and Udonis played together in Miami for four seasons. They helped the Heat win two championships.

The 2019-20 regular season is scheduled to resume later this week.


