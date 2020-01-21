LeBron Reacts To Video Of Fan Throwing Trash At Bronny During Game

LeBron James Jr. is getting more attention for his high school career than any player since Zion Williamson, or perhaps his legendary father. Unfortunately for some, that puts a target on Bronny James.

During Monday’s game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., James was hit in the back with a small object thrown by a fan as he was set to inbound the ball.

Luckily, it didn’t appear to be anything that could cause any real harm to James, or anyone else on the court. Still, fans throwing anything at players is inexcusable.

On Monday evening, before his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Boston Celtics, LeBron James responded to video of the incident.

He did a pretty nice job of taking the high road here, overall. He definitely had the right to be much more outwardly angry about it.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

According to Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, security was called and the fan was immediately thrown out of the game, and rightfully so.

Unfortunately for the James family, the results on the court yesterday weren’t great either. Bronny James and Sierra Canyon High School fell to Paul VI 70-62 during the event in Massachusetts.

LeBron Sr. and the Lakers were blown out by their East Coast rivals, 139-107, and the former MVP was on the wrong end of a massive Jaylen Brown posterization.