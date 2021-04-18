LeBron James Reacts To Bam Adebayo’s Game Winner Today

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo just led the Heat to an upset win over the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a game-winning jumper as time expired. And you can color LeBron James impressed.

Taking to Twitter after the game, the Los Angeles Lakers megastar gave the Heat center a shoutout. He invoked Dave Chappelle’s iconic “Game blouses” line from Chappelle’s Show to make his point.

“BAM BAM,” LeBron wrote, adding an explosion emoji. “Game blouses.”

Adebayo had 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the winning effort over the Nets. Brooklyn’s Landry Shamet was the only player who finished with more points, getting 30 off the bench.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and put Miami back above .500 with a 29-28 record.

BAM BAM 💥. Game blouses — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 18, 2021

Bam Adebayo has been enjoying one of his best seasons even though he didn’t make the All-Star Game this year. He’s averaging a career-high 19.0 points along with 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Last year – his first All-Star campaign – he averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Alongside Jimmy Butler, Adebayo forms one of the most dynamic teams in the East (even if their record doesn’t quite reflect it). LeBron James himself knows how dangerous the Heat can be when all of their players are healthy.

They’ll be dangerous in the postseason, and after last year’s trip to the Finals, everyone knows it.

Will Bam Adebayo lead the Miami Heat to another Eastern Conference title this year?