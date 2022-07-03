LeBron James Reacts To Police Shooting In Hometown Akron
LeBron James took to Twitter on Sunday following the video release of a police shooting in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.
Video has been released of the fatal shooting of Black motorist Jayland Walker. Akron police said he fled a traffic stop last week. Body cam footage shows multiple police officers descending upon his vehicle.
Eight officers were reportedly involved in the shooting, which reportedly left Walker with more than 60 wounds.
LeBron, who grew up in Akron, took to social media with a simple message.
An investigation into the shooting is currently being conducted by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.