Earlier this afternoon, an interview with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James caught the NBA world by storm.

During the interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, LeBron made a few honest admissions. He left the door open for potentially returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the future.

What garnered headlines, though, was what he said about his son, LeBron James Jr. Bronny, as he’s affectionately known, isn’t draft eligible any time soon, but LeBron made it clear he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron said in the interview. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

“If only there was an NBA team with a million draft picks over the next few years that could afford to use one on Bronny…” one analyst said hinting at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

If only there was an NBA team with a million draft picks over the next few years that could afford to use one on Bronny… https://t.co/DzUuIyCWBY — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) February 19, 2022

One fan thinks it might be a gamble for the team that drafts Bronny.

“If you want 42-year-old Lebron James for one season, draft his son who may or may not even be good enough for the NBA and then be stuck with him,” the fan said.

If you want 42-year-old Lebron James for one season, draft his son who may or may not even be good enough for the NBA and then be stuck with him. https://t.co/r0xvXkbvTu — John Varlas (@johnvarlas) February 19, 2022

One Lakers fan thinks the Lakers are tanking in order to draft Bronny – even though he’s not draft eligible this year.

“So that’s why we’re playing like crap… Lakers are tanking so they could draft Bronny. It’s all part of the plan,” the fan said.

So that’s why we’re playing like crap… Lakers are tanking so they could draft Bronny. It’s all part of the plan 😳 https://t.co/4LomFdDMo6 — Mario (@Mario4288) February 19, 2022

