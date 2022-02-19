The Spun

LeBron James Sends Message About Bronny: NBA Fans React

Bronny James plays in a high school game as LeBron James looks on.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Earlier this afternoon, an interview with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James caught the NBA world by storm.

During the interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, LeBron made a few honest admissions. He left the door open for potentially returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the future.

What garnered headlines, though, was what he said about his son, LeBron James Jr. Bronny, as he’s affectionately known, isn’t draft eligible any time soon, but LeBron made it clear he wants to play with his son in the NBA.

“My last year will be played with my son,” LeBron said in the interview. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

“If only there was an NBA team with a million draft picks over the next few years that could afford to use one on Bronny…” one analyst said hinting at the Oklahoma City Thunder.

One fan thinks it might be a gamble for the team that drafts Bronny.

“If you want 42-year-old Lebron James for one season, draft his son who may or may not even be good enough for the NBA and then be stuck with him,” the fan said.

One Lakers fan thinks the Lakers are tanking in order to draft Bronny – even though he’s not draft eligible this year.

“So that’s why we’re playing like crap… Lakers are tanking so they could draft Bronny. It’s all part of the plan,” the fan said.

Which team will LeBron and Bronny play for?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.