LeBron James' Tweet About Bronny's Future Is Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 14: LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers watches son Bronny play with Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School at Nationwide Arena on December 14, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Bronny James is making the most of his final high school season.

LeBron James' oldest son has not decided on where he'll play next year, but has played impressively for his Sierra Canyon High School squad.

On Thursday, LeBron made his feelings about his son abundantly clear when he quote-tweeted a highlight video of Bronny's on Twitter.

"He's SIMPLY a GREAT ALL-AROUND PLAYER but most importantly The GREATEST KID EVER!!! Oh and he's a PRO too!" James wrote.

It's awesome to see LeBron supporting his son like this, and that last line is particularly eye-catching. LeBron has said in the past he wants to play one season with his son in the NBA before he retires.

First, Bronny has to pick where he'll play collegiately. His recruitment has been kept close to the vest, but Yahoo's Krysten Peek mentioned this week that Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan and USC are four schools to watch for the 6-foot-3 combo guard.

Peek was also adamant about Bronny James having upped his game as a senior.

"He’s now doing Eastbay dunks in a fast-break situation,” Peek said. “Are you kidding me? Where did this Bronny James come from? Because he’s always been a great three-point shooter. He’s one of the best on-ball defenders, I think, in his senior class. I don’t think we talk about Bronny’s defense enough.”

Bronny is the No. 36 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.