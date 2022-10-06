LeBron James Uses 1 Word To Describe Victor Wembanyama

CLEVELAND, OHIO - FEBRUARY 20: LeBron James #6 of Team LeBron reacts before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Victor Wembanyama has been so impressive that even LeBron James is running out of words to describe him.

James was asked about Wembanyama during a press conference this week. He referred to the 18-year-old from France as an alien.

“We’re labeling like this unicorn thing, everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” James said, via Sports Illustrated. “I’ve never seen . . . No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

Wembanyama, a 7-foot-3 power forward, is such a unique prospect. Even though his frame and wingspan compare to those of a center, he possesses the shooting touch and skills of a guard.

An argument can be made that Wembanyama is the most intriguing prospect since James.

Wembanyama showcased his skillset against the G League Ignite earlier this week. He finished the game with 37 points, five blocks and four rebounds.

Basketball fans can watch Wembanyama this Thursday when the Metropolitans 92 face the G League Ignite in a highly-anticipated rematch.