LeBron Names 1 Rule That Must Be A 'Point Of Emphasis'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the Lakers not in the playoffs, LeBron James has been reduced to being an observer this postseason.

James has been quite active on Twitter throughout the playoffs, voicing his opinion on teams, players, coaches and everything in between, including officiating.

Tonight, he pointed out an area of the NBA game he feels needs to be officiated more stringently.

"The illegal screening in our game is crazy!" James wrote. "Needs to be a point of emphasis."

It's not really a secret how much influence LeBron has around the NBA.

We'll see if his suggestion tonight gains any traction during the offseason.