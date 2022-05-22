LeBron Rumored To Have 1 Preferred Choice For Next Coach

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to decide on a new head coach after firing Frank Vogel.

LeBron James reportedly has one preferred choice.

According to reports, LeBron prefers Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reports that LeBron wants Ham out of everyone else.

The Lakers may be willing to take that leap of faith because Ham spent two years with the organization. His personality isn’t easily forgotten. Ham brings a lot of energy to a gym. He’s arguably the best fit for the locker room, with veterans like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and possibly Russell Westbrook in need of a coach they can relate to and respect.

“He’s the guy LeBron wants,” a competing source said.

It will be up to Ham to spell out his basketball vision, in general and in context to the Lakers’ roster makeup. He could be the hire if he can sell that side to the team’s front office.

The Lakers are reportedly down to three candidates, including Ham, Terry Stotts and Kenny Atkinson.

Will they go with LeBron's preferred candidate?