LeBron Speaks Out On Brittney Griner: NBA World Reacts

LeBron James is joining the list of athletes to call on the U.S. government to bring Brittney Griner home.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been detained in Russia for months. She was taken into custody at a Russian airport for a vape pen that allegedly contained hash oil.

“She was caught red-handed while trying to smuggle hash oil,” Russia said in a statement. “In Russia, this is a crime.”

LeBron has joined several other prominent athletes calling for Griner to be brought home.

"We need to come together and help do whatever we possibly can to bring BG home quickly and safely!! Our voice as athletes is stronger together."

"Love it LeBron has 50 million followers on Twitter and 120+ million on IG this could move the needle," one fan tweeted.

"People really had the nerve to try to put this man down today but he’s doing WAAAYYYY more than any of your favs trying to bring home Brittney Griner!! This man has been nothing, but supportive to Blk women, but some ppl just can’t help talking shit about Blk men, true or false!" another fan added.

Earlier this weekend, Carmelo Anthony spoke out.

Hopefully Griner will be brought home soon.