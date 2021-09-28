LeBron’s Comment On His High School Quarterback Went Viral

What made LeBron James choose a future in basketball over football? It might have come down to his high school quarterback.

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, yes, LeBron James was a sensational high school athlete. He obviously wound up pursuing a professional future in basketball, but he probably could have made a name for himself in football as well.

LeBron spoke about his potential football career while talking with Eli and Peyton Manning on ESPN’s secondary Monday Night Football viewing option last night. In doing so, he revealed why he chose basketball over football. Believe it or not, it ultimately came down to his high school quarterback.

LeBron clearly wasn’t a fan of his high school quarterback.

“If I would’ve had a better quarterback in high school, I might have continued to play football,” he said.

Could you imagine being LeBron’s high school quarterback? Poor guy.

We’d imagine LeBron was never happy about the lack of touches he got during his high school football days. Nowadays, a coach would have probably built an offense around a 6-foot-8 tight end. What a waste.

The good news is that LeBron chose basketball and then wound up being one of the greatest to ever play. Not all is lost.

Still, we feel bad for LeBron’s high school quarterback. Talk about a major gut punch.