LeBron's Ex-Teammate Names His 'Biggest Mistake' Ever

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 21: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on November 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

LeBron James hasn't been afraid to switch teams over the years, but he signed a two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers before the season began.

Richard Jefferson believes James should already regret that decision.

Speaking Wednesday on ESPN's NBA Today (h/t Talkin' NBA), LeBron's former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate said re-upping with the Lakers was a major misstep.

"I haven't spoken to him, but I feel like him signing that extension was the biggest mistake he's made in his career," Jefferson said. "And I stand by that."

Jefferson called the extension "confusing" before speculating that James committed to the Lakers so they'd feel emboldened to improve the roster. After missing the playoffs last season, Los Angeles didn't make any major moves.

"We knew what this team was a year ago, and they haven't added any tangible pieces," Jefferson continued.

While Jefferson doesn't believe LeBron made the right choice, he also declared that the Lakers shouldn't have extended general manager Rob Pelinka through the 2025-26 season.

"This is LeBron James, arguably the greatest player we have ever seen... He's about to pass Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] as the all-time leading scorer, and this is the roster that you put next to him," he said. "The formula has been shown for two decades how to win with LeBron, and they have thrown that all away."

The Lakers fell to 2-8 following Monday's 139-116 loss to the Utah Jazz. After failing to add perimeter shooters, they sport an NBA-low 29.1 three-point conversion rate.

James is now under contract through the 2024-25 season. If he doesn't opt out of his final year, he'll be 40 when next hitting free agency.

LeBron may want a do-over on signing that extension if the Lakers keep faltering.