LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Makes Big Decision

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers is seen shaking hands with his sons Bryce Maximus James and LeBron James Jr. after winning the game against the Utah Jazz on November 23, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images) Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

LeBron James' youngest son has reportedly made a big decision on his future.

The son of the legendary NBA star has reportedly signed with Klutch Sports.

Bryce James, who's just starting high school, has made the decision official.

"Bryce James, the youngest son of LeBron, has signed with Klutch Sports for NIL representation," Front Office Sports reported on Monday afternoon.

Bryce James and his older brother, Bronny James, have been sharing the court at Sierra Canyon this season.

Bronny James is a four-star prospect in the 2023 class.

It will be interesting to see where the James brothers end up at college - if they attend.