Legendary Athlete Says He'd Go To Russia For Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February. In August, she was convicted on drug charges and sentenced to nine years in prison.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. said he's working on freeing Griner from Russia.

Jones, who held multiple world championships over the course of his boxing career, has dual citizenship in the United States and Russia. Though his plans aren't finalized, he said he'd be willing to go to Russia in order to help out Griner.

"I know what that girl's family is going through right now, and I feel for them. Would I put my life on the line, take a chance to go to Russia to exchange prisoners? Yes, I would," Jones told TMZ Sports. "Why? Because if it was my daughter, I would want somebody to do the same thing for me."

Earlier this week, Russia's foreign ministry commented on a potential prisoner swap involving Griner.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "We have stated many times that we are ready for negotiations to resolve the fate of U.S. citizens convicted in Russia and Russian citizens in the U.S."

The Biden administration has stated that it's "working through all available avenues to bring Brittney and Paul home safely."

There is currently no timetable for Griner's potential return to the United States.