Legendary NBA Announcer Won’t Be Calling Games In Orlando

The upcoming NBA restart in Orlando will not include legendary play-by-play announcer Marv Albert–at least not on site.

Albert will not call games on location when the NBA resumes in July, according to a report from the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand. The 79-year-old broadcasting legend will contribute some type of commentary remotely.

The decision to avoid the Orlando bubble was made after Albert admitted having “second thoughts” following a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida. A reported call from WarnerMedia news’ Jeff Zucker, who oversees Turner Sports, also had an impact.

“He said to me, ‘Maybe this is something you should skip in my age bracket,’” Albert told Marchand. “I’d like to point out to you that 79 is the new 78.”

NEWS: Marv Albert will not be on play-by-play when NBA resumes in Orlando, The Post has learned. * Marv's thoughts are in story

* TNT & ESPN play-by-players and analysts will be on site.

* Marv expects to return next season https://t.co/tCzq19GA07 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 30, 2020

ESPN game analyst Hubie Brown, 86, may also abstain from the Orlando restart, Marchand reported.

Albert has been at Turner Sports since 1999 and apparently wants to return next year. It seems like him opting out of Orlando is the right call for his own personal health and safety.

Without Albert on-site, TNT could turn to its No. 2 play-by-play man, Kevin Harlan, more frequently. Ian Eagle and Brian Anderson also handle play-by-play duties for the network.