Legendary NBA Star Going To Russia To Help Brittney Griner

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner sits inside a defendants' cage before a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 27, 2022. - Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and WNBA champion, was detained at Moscow airport in February on charges of carrying in her luggage vape cartridges with cannabis oil, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/Getty Images

A legendary NBA star turned pop culture figure is going to Russia to help bring Brittney Griner home.

Former Chicago Bulls star Dennis Rodman says he's heading to Russia to help the WNBA star.

Griner, who has been in Russian custody since early 2022, was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Rodman told NBC News at a restaurant in D.C. "I'm trying to go this week."

Rodman has notably cultivated relationships with international political figures, including some in North Korea.

It will be interesting to see if Rodman can help out.