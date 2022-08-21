Legendary NBA Star Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 20: NBA Legends, Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan talk during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 20, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images) Lauren Bacho/Getty Images

One of the NBA's most popular players of the 1990s has made it clear that he wants to help Brittney Griner.

Dennis Rodman, the legendary Chicago Bulls defensive stalwart, told NBC News that he will be going to Russia to help bring Griner home.

It's a significant step, though it's unclear just how impactful Rodman's visit will be.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl," Rodman told NBC News at a restaurant in D.C. "I'm trying to go this week."

Rodman, who's developed a relationship with North Korea, has also made it clear that he knows Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

"I know Putin too well," he said.

United States citizens are not currently advised to travel to Russia, though Rodman will be allowed into the country with a visa from Moscow.

"Do not travel to Russia," the State Department advises per NBC News, citing many reasons, including the "unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," potential "harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials" and the possibility of "wrongful detention."

Griner has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.