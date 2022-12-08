Legendary NBA Star Reacts To Brittney Griner's Return

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 13: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates with fans following Game Two of the 2021 WNBA Finals at Footprint Center on October 13, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Mercury defeated the Sky 91-86 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Brittney Griner, who had been detained in Russia since February, was released Thursday.

President Joe Biden said the WNBA star is safe and "on her way home" after the U.S. agreed to a prisoner exchange with Russia. Former NBA legend Magic Johnson celebrated the news.

"I’m very happy that Brittney Griner is coming home! A big thank you to President Biden, the WNBA, the NBA and everyone involved for their efforts and prayers to bring her home safely" Johnson wrote on Twitter.

A Russian court convicted Griner of carrying cannabis oil into the country and sentenced her to nine years of prison. The U.S. government classified her as wrongfully detained in early May.

She was recently transferred to a penal colony in Mordovia.

Chris Paul, Sue Bird, Trae Young, Bradley Beal, and Chiney Ogwumike were among the many basketball stars to express relief over Griner's release. NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement saying he's "thrilled" Griner will return home after she had to "endure an unimaginable situation."

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert also expressed a "collective wave of joy and relief" and thanked everyone who had a role in Griner's release.