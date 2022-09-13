Legendary NBA Star Told To Stay Quiet On Brittney Griner

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry has magnified his voice on issues beyond the court, including Brittney Griner's detention in Russia.

Curry has spoken out on behalf of the WNBA star, who remains in Russian custody after being convicted of drug smuggling charges from a February arrest. However, he also wanted to help behind the scenes.

According to a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday, Curry reached out to contacts in the Biden administration to offer assistance. He said they turned him down.

"They were telling us, 'Don't say anything,''' Curry said.

The U.S. government initially attempted to keep a low profile regarding Griner's detainment, a strategy the NBA and WNBA followed. Yet that changed when they reclassified her as wrongfully detained in early May.

After getting rejected, Curry used his platform to call for Griner's release. During the NBA Finals, he brought attention to her detainment in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, it’s a tragedy. … She needs to be home. She needs to be safe. She needs to be with her family."

Curry also urged athletes to keep speaking on her behalf and called for Griner's release alongside Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith while hosting this year's ESPYs.

"We cannot stop fighting for her," Curry said at the ceremony. "We cannot stop believing for her, and we will not stop hoping for the day when we can welcome her home safely."

A Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in prison in August, but negotiations between the U.S. and Russia remain ongoing. President Joe Biden called the verdict "unacceptable."