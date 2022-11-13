Legendary NBA Star's Mom Reveals She Almost Had Abortion

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Dell and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sit with his wife Ayesha Curry in the stands during Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As abortion continues to be a widely discussed issue, thanks to the United States Supreme Court's ruling, many women are choosing to step forward to share their stories.

The mother of a legendary NBA star has bravely chosen to reveal hers.

Sonya Curry, the mother of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, admitted she nearly had an abortion when she was pregnant with the future NBA Hall of Famer.

“Here’s this decision I made in this point, and look at the blessing that he has become,” Sonya said of choosing to ultimately not have an abortion while pregnant with Steph. “I just thank God for that, and I say to God that it was meant to be and to not carry judgement. You don’t have to carry a lot of judgement forever. Give ourselves some grace in making the decision with what we had to make the decision with when we made it.”

Dell and Sonya Curry, who are now separated, have two children playing in the NBA in Steph and Seth.

You have to respect Sonya for choosing to speak out about her personal decision like this.