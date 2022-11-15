Legendary Women's Basketball Coach Announces His Retirement

Legendary women's basketball coach Mike Thibault has announced his retirement.

The three-time WNBA Coach of the Year, one-time WNBA champion (2019) and all-time winningest coach in WNBA history has stepped down from his position as head coach of the Washington Mystics.

He will continue on as the team's general manager.

Thibault announced his retirement with an official press release on Tuesday:

“I am proud to have been the Head Coach of the Washington Mystics the past 10 years. After 55 years in coaching (the last 20 in the WNBA), I feel like it is time to turn this team over to Eric and his coaching staff on the court. He is ready and prepared for it. I am looking forward to my continued role as GM, working together with the incredible energy that Maria, Eric and the rest of the staff bring in order to continue our pursuit of another WNBA Championship. Maria will take on an even greater role in the development of our team on and off the court. Needless to say, we have an important off-season ahead.

“I will be forever grateful to Ted Leonsis, Sheila Johnson, and the Monumental ownership group for the support and resources they have given us to succeed, as well as the lifetime friendships that we have formed. I have been blessed to have worked with so many great players here in D.C. and throughout my career, and I’m excited to still be around the wonderful core group we have returning this coming season. A special thanks to the wonderful staff we have had throughout our time here – I couldn’t ask for better teammates in this journey. I have had so many great mentors and met so many unbelievable people because of the game of basketball – thanks to all of them. Thanks also to our great fans who believed in us when we promised them a championship after all the years of waiting.

"Lastly, and most importantly, thanks to my family. My kids, Eric and Carly, have lived and continue to live a basketball life as new head coaches – I will be more nervous watching them coach than coaching my own games! I am proud of what they have earned with their hard work and dedication. The love of my life, Nanci, has been a part of this journey for over 40 years and has been our rock through it all. She is truly my better half, and this wouldn’t have been possible or enjoyable without her. We are looking forward to this next chapter in our Mystics and D.C. life!”