LiAngelo Ball Has Reportedly Signed NBA Contract

BRIDGEPORT, CT - MARCH 1: LiAngelo Ball #3 of the Greensboro Swarm looks on during the game against the Westchester Knicks on March 1, 2022 at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by Evan Yu/NBAE via Getty Images) Evan Yu/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets will have two Ball brothers on the roster heading into training camp.

According to Shams Charania, the Hornets are set to sign LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed contract.

LiAngelo Ball, the middle Ball brother, was with the team last training camp, as well.

"LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball spent last season’s training camp with the Hornets as well, joining brother LaMelo," Charania reports.

LiAngelo Ball, who played briefly at UCLA and then overseas, has bounced around various NBA camps in recent years.

He's set to stick in the league, but if he does, he'll join his two brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo.