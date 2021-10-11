The Spun

LiAngelo Ball Makes Major Decision Regarding Basketball Future

LiAngelo Ball in the NBA Summer League.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: LiAngelo Ball #8 of the Charlotte Hornets passes the ball up the court against the Sacramento Kings during the 2021 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on August 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Kings defeated the Hornets 80-70. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LiAngelo Ball’s dream of playing in the NBA took another important step on Monday afternoon.

The middle Ball brother, who played for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League this year, has signed a contract with the G League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

As a result, he’s eligible for the upcoming G League draft on October 23. Charania reports that Ball could be a candidate to play for the Hornets’ Greensboro affiliate.

In five Summer League games, Ball averaged 9.6 points in 17.4 minutes per appearance. He even hit a viral buzzer-beater against the San Antonio Spurs.

LiAngelo Ball, who turns 23 in November, briefly spent time with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League in March 2020. However, he did not appear in a game after COVID-19 halted the season.

Ball was in training camp with the Detroit Pistons in 2020 but was waived without appearing in a preseason game. Prior to that, he played overseas and with the Los Angeles Ballers of the Junior Basketball Association following a short stint at UCLA.

