Longtime NBA Official Reportedly Passed Away Today

The NBA lost one of its most respected members today as longtime official Troy Brown passed away following a battle with cancer. He was 55 years old.

Brown graduated from Clark Atlanta University in 1989 with a degree in finance and played high school basketball growing up. He had nearly 20 years of NBA officiating experience and officiated over 1,000 games, including 25 playoff games in his first 17 seasons. Per the National Basketball Referees Association, he also worked the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

Prior to joining the NBA, Brown had several years working in the NBA G-League and the WNBA. He refereed the 2002 WNBA Finals and the 2002 WNBA All-Star Game.

In 2020, Brown officiated his first NBA Finals and would have officiated his second in 2021. However, his cancer diagnosis forced him to skip it.

Back in 2021, former NBA star Kendrick Perkins called Brown one of the most respected officials in the NBA:

"In the midst of all this basketball that’s being played let’s remember to keep our NBA brother and one of the most respected officials Tony Brown in our prayers! He officiated his first NBA Finals last season and was on the verge of doing his second season before he got cancer," Perkins wrote last year.

Our hearts go out to Brown's family and loved ones. Rest in peace.