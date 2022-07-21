Longtime NBA Player, Head Coach Has Reportedly Died

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 27: A ball sits courtside during the game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2013 in New York City. The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 108-101. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Johnny Egan, a former NBA point guard and head coach, died Thursday at the age of 83.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, Egan passed away after sustaining head injuries from a fall.

An NBA Alumni page representing the National Basketball Retired Players Association also confirmed Egan's death. Per Feigen, Egan was the first president of Houston's chapter.

Playing for seven different NBA teams across 11 seasons, Egan averaged 7.8 points and 3.0 assists per game. After concluding his playing career with the Houston Rockets, he served as the team's head coach from 1972 to 1976.

“He was a down to Earth guy,” former Rockets player Major Jones told Feigen. “He cared a lot about former players and was always willing to help former players. If something needed to be done, he’d be there. He always cared a lot about people. He was just a fantastic person.”

Our condolences go out to Egan's friends and family. Rest in peace.