Longtime NBA Player Pleads Guilty To Troubling Charges

A longtime NBA player has officially pled guilty to some troubling charges this week.

Terrence Williams, a longtime NBA veteran, has reportedly pled guilty to aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

The 36-year-old former NBA player was in the league from 2009-13 and continued to play professionally for several years.

Williams was reportedly the ringleader of a scheme to defraud the NBA's healthcare plan.

"Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a doctor, and a chiropractor, to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of millions of dollars," U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said in a statement. "Williams also impersonated others to help him take what was not his — money that belonged to the Plan."

Williams has reportedly agreed to pay restitution of $2.5 million, and pay a fine of over $650,000.

He will face sentencing in January.