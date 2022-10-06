Longtime NBA Veteran Jamal Crawford Officially Lands New Job

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 25: Jamal Crawford #11 of the Phoenix Suns in action against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 25, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Jamal Crawford will step into a full-time NBA analyst role this season.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports announced that the three-time Sixth Man of the Year has signed a multi-year deal with TNT and NBA TV. He'll join Shaquille O'Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe as a regular NBA on TNT Tuesday analyst and will be featured regularly on NBA TV Center Court and NBA Game Time.

Crawford expressed excitement over his new gigs on Twitter, calling it "a blessing" to join the TNT and NBA TV teams and saying he's "crazy excited" to start.

Crawford told Sports Illustrated's Hower Beck that he "got bit by the bug" when making a few appearances on TNT and NBA TV's studio shows last season.

"You get this thing that you fall in love with, and you didn't even know it was there," Crawford said, "and that's what's so cool about it."

Crawford culminated a 20-year NBA career by playing one game for the Brooklyn Nets in 2020. The dynamic scorer averaged 14.6 points per game for nine different teams.

He'll make his first official appearance when covering the regular season's opening night for NBA Twitter Live on Tuesday, Oct. 18.