Longtime NBA Veteran Player Has Become An Agent

A picture of three NBA basketballs.CHARLOTTE, NC - APRIL 28: A general view of a basketball with the signature of Adam Silver, commissioner of the NBA, in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Time Warner Cable Arena on April 28, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA guard Ramon Sessions’ playing days may be over, but he’s not done making an impact in the game of basketball.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Sessions has become a certified agent and has founded his own firm, On Time Agency (OTA). Sessions is reportedly advising five-star McDonald’s All-American forward Jordan Walsh, an Arkansas commit.

After playing 11 seasons in the NBA, Sessions spent the last two years with the New Orleans Pelicans working in player development.

A second-round pick of the Milwaukee Bucks out of Nevada in 2007, Sessions played for eight different franchises during is 11 seasons in the Association. He is now the third former NBA player to become a certified agent.

Sessions finished his career with averages of 10.3 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game. He averaged a career-high 14.4 points per outing during the 2012-13 season as a member of the Charlotte Bobcats.

Sessions last played in the NBA with the Washington Wizards during the 2017-18 campaign.

