Longtime NBA Veteran's Wife Has Filed For Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 19: Los Angeles Lakers logo at center court during the Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game on October 19, 2021, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trevor Ariza's wife, Bree Anderson Ariza, has filed for divorce. TMZ Sports confirmed the news on Tuesday.

Per court documents, Ariza's wife cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for why she's filing for divorce.

The court documents also state that Bree asked for physical and legal custody of their two children. She also asked for spousal support.

Even though Bree requested physical and legal custody of their two children, she would allow child visitation for Trevor.

The documents don't have a date of separation listed at the moment.

Bree and Trevor married in April of 2018. At that time, Ariza was on the Houston Rockets.

Ariza, who is currently a free agent, spent the 2021-22 season on the Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.