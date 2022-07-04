Look: 1 Team's Kevin Durant Trade Odds Are Rising

SAITAMA, JAPAN - JULY 25: Kevin Durant of USA is seen during the Group A basketball match between USA and France within the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kevin Durant is expected to change teams in the near future, with several organizations vying to trade for the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

When word dropped that Durant had requested a trade, the Toronto Raptors were way down the list of possible destinations, according to oddsmakers.

But a funny thing has happened recently, with Canada's NBA team skyrocketing up betting boards. Currently, Toronto is at +250, the second-best odds to land Durant behind the Phoenix Suns at -125.

The Nets have the third-best odds at +800, though it doesn't seem likely that a reconciliation is going to happen. Brooklyn could call Durant's bluff and say they won't trade him with multiple years left on his contract, but that doesn't seem likely.

The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are next in line, but at +1400 and +1600 respectively, the oddsmakers don't seem to be giving them much of a chance.

Durant is said to prefer Phoenix or Miami, but the Nets have the leverage here to secure the best deal possible, regardless of trade partner.

Toronto would be able to propose a package centered around one or two of the team's younger talents, plus future first-round picks, per All Raptors' Aaron Rose.