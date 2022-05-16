Look: A-Rod, New Girlfriend Went Viral At Game 7

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns so badly in Game 7 on Sunday night that Alex Rodriguez fell asleep sitting courtside.

Well, probably not, but fans still had fun with the image of A-Rod and his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, on social media on Sunday evening.

Rodriguez and Padgett, who were first spotted together at a Green Bay Packers playoff game in January, went viral sitting courtside on Sunday night.

Rodriguez and Padgett are not official, but they've been spotted together at several sporting events in recent months.

Padgett, a fitness model, has more than 17,000 followers on Instagram.

The Mavericks, meanwhile, are off to the Western Conference Finals, where they are set to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Game 1 is set for Wednesday night.