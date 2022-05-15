Look: Al Horford Sister Video Goes Viral Before Game 7

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 06: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 113-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Al Horford is ready for Game 7. His sister appears to be ready, too.

Anna Horford, one of the most-vocal NBA fans on social media, is going viral for her funny video ahead of tipoff on Sunday afternoon.

The Boston Celtics star big man apparently gave Anna Horford's husband one of his game-worn jerseys.

It's a little big...

Hey, at least it fits OK around the shoulders...

Anna Horford and the rest of the Celtics family will be watching with a very close eye on Sunday afternoon, that is for sure.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ABC.