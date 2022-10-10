Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To The Bronny James News
Nike announced some big student-athlete signings on Monday, including Bronny James.
Bronny James, the son of the legendary NBA star, has officially signed with the brand.
The 2023 recruit, a four-star prospect out of Sierra Canyon in California, could skip college and play professionally. It's unclear if he's a legitimate NBA prospect, but Nike clearly thinks highly of the prospect.
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan took to her Instagram Story to react to the big signing.
"Next Gen 🤞," she wrote proudly.
Morgan, of course, is one of the most-marketable women's athletes in the world. Bronny James has a big-time following heading into his final year of high school, as well.
Congrats, Bronny.