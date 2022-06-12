Look: Anthony Davis Reveals When He Last Shot A Basketball

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the NBA preseason game at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 117-105. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Although the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are still vying for the NBA title, the Los Angeles Lakers are deep into their offseason.

Since they fell short of the postseason (and play-in tournament) at 33-49, the Lakers concluded their campaign on April 10. Anthony Davis missed roughly half of the season with knee and foot injuries, but he returned for three games in April.

On the "Nuke Squad" YouTube vlog posted Friday, Davis said he hadn't shot a basketball since playing his final game on April 5.

After six weeks sidelined, Davis returned to tally 72 points and 34 rebounds in those three contests, all Lakers losses. He averaged 23.2 points, 9.9 boards, and 2.3 blocks in 40 games all season.

Lakers fans probably don't want to hear that one of their star players went two months without shooting a basketball. Yet as a fan noted on Twitter, Davis previously said that he takes four weeks to rest after the season with six weeks focused on weight training. He then ramps up basketball activity six weeks before training camp.

Following two straight seasons marred by injuries, the 29-year-old will look to heal and bounce back next season. The Lakers will need to see more of Davis when it counts to bounce back from a disastrous campaign.